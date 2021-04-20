Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post $290.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.20 million and the lowest is $282.52 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $267.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $771.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.