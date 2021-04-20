Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.99. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $5.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $11.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,559.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,840.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,587,750 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 132.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $857.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

