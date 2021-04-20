Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

