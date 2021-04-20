Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. The Gap posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $16.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Barclays boosted their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,852,646. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The Gap has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

