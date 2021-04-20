Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report $268.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.62 million to $270.20 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $178.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Bankshares by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.