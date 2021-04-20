Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.