Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Hold

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 1,424,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,399. The company has a market cap of $70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.52. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

