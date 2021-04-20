Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBIO. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 136,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,544. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,375 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.