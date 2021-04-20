Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Topcon has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

