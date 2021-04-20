Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $9.67 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

