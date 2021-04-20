Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €119.00 ($140.00) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.29 ($116.82).

Shares of ZAL stock traded down €0.88 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.68 ($106.68). The company had a trading volume of 395,431 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.62. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

