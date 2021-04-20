ZENZO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $5,545.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00308655 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030319 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

