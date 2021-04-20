Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $241,175.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded 169.9% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.66 or 0.00444911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00167691 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00215111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001648 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,903,890 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

