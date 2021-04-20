Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $172.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

