Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.