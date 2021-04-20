Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $160.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

