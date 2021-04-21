-$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

