$0.03 EPS Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

MAX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,854. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

