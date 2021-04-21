-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings. Forterra reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forterra by 3,250.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 348,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Forterra by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 344,738 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth $5,749,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 8,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,564. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Forterra has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $23.95.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

