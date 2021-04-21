$0.08 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rayonier by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 176,486 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,716. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

