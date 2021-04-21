$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $304,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

