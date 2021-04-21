-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). US Ecology reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 77,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,065. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

