-$0.12 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.10. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

MUR stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

