$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

