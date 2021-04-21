-$0.18 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,765 shares of company stock worth $3,080,124 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 43.7% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Well by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Well by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,141. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

