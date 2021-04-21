-$0.23 EPS Expected for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioVie.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.11% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioVie stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. BioVie has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

