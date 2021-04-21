$0.25 EPS Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSEC opened at $43.35 on Friday. VSE has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a P/E ratio of 433.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

