-$0.27 EPS Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Capstone Turbine posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPST. Northcoast Research began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

CPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 188,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,317. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 143,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

