$0.29 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. 163,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,977. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after buying an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Altice USA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

