$0.35 EPS Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.39. Pan American Silver reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,302,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

