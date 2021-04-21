$0.37 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.48. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Matador Resources by 13.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

