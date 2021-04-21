$0.47 EPS Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Lamb Weston reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

LW stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,326. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

