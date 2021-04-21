-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.54). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 411,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $162.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $72,199 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

