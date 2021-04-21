$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in B&G Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

