-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.74). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

