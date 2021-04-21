$0.95 EPS Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

