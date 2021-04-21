$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Stephens raised their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. 856,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

