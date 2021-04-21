$1.95 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $1.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.60 million, with estimates ranging from $6.99 million to $10.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at $849,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,667,538 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $677.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

