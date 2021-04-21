10,580 Shares in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $349,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

KE opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

