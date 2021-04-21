1,133 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948,307. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.89 and its 200-day moving average is $211.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.