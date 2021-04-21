1,200 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $92,893,764. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

