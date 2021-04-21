1,250 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

