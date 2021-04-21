$136.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $136.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.58 million and the highest is $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $523.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,650,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

