$136.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $136.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.58 million and the highest is $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $523.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,650,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit