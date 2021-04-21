1,467 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

