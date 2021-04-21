1,467 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit