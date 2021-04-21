$168.97 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report $168.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $169.90 million. MongoDB reported sales of $130.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $758.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 37.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.03. 747,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $153.18 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.84.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.