$168.97 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report $168.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $169.90 million. MongoDB reported sales of $130.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $758.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 37.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.03. 747,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $153.18 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.84.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit