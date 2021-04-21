$19.71 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post sales of $19.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the lowest is $19.51 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $89.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

EAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,984,000.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.40. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.