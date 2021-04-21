19,467 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.86. 45,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,491. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.62.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

