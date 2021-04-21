$207.95 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce sales of $207.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.50 million and the highest is $209.40 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $187.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $849.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $868.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $891.05 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $916.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

