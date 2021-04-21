215 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $294.87 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $296.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

