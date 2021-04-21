22,000 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 19,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,880. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

